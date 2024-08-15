NMU students rank high among those most likely to be employed
A total of 33 Nelson Mandela University students have been announced as being among the GradStar Top 500 most employable students of 2024.
The students’ selection also saw the university coming in fifth position among the 19 participating institutions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.