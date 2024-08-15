News

Man sentenced for killing his mother, sister and 9-year-old niece

Murderer was arrested the same day while hiding in bushes next to Breda village

15 August 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the accused had had a heated argument with his 19-year-old sister. Stock photo.
The Limpopo High court sitting in Polokwane on Monday sentenced a 26-year-old man for murdering three family members at Breda village in the Waterberg district.

Tlou Milford Seanego was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for each of three counts of murder of his mother, sister and nine-year-old niece.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said that on July 10 the court heard that Seanego had had a heated argument with his 19-year-old sister.

Ledwaba said during the argument, the accused attempted to assault the woman and their mother, aged 59, tried to intervene.

“The accused took a sharp object and hacked both his mother and sister with it. Furthermore, the accused brutally killed his nine-year-old niece who was present during the incident and fled on foot. Police and members of the emergency and medical services were summoned to the scene and declared the trio dead.

Ledwaba said Seanego was arrested the same day while hiding in bushes next to Breda village. 

“The matter was assigned to Sgt Mammila Thabo Selolo, who is attached to Gilead detective unit, for further investigations. Through diligence and sterling detective work, Sgt Selolo managed to oppose bail until the sentencing this week,” said Ledwaba.

Ledwaba said Seanego had pleaded guilty to three charges of murder.

