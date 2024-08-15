Lace up and step out to fight cancer

Over the past 10 years, the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer has raised more than R4m for cancer charities, with the participants walking about eight million steps in support of those affected by the disease.
This year will be no different, as participants have been called to lace up and enter the annual walk.
The 26th annual charity event is presented by Isuzu Motors SA.
The beneficiaries of the 2024 event are the Childhood Cancer Foundation SA (CHOC), St Bernard’s Hospice in East London and St Francis Hospice in Gqeberha.
“When you’ve been supporting a cause of this magnitude for 26 out of your 38 years in business, the ‘why’ is ingrained in your DNA,” Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay said.
“It is our passion to inform as many people as possible about the facts regarding early detection and treatment.
“We engage meaningfully with fighters, survivors and those who continue to celebrate every step.”
Isuzu Motors SA president Billy Tom said the event was more than just a walk for the company.
“It’s an opportunity to take action, celebrate life, show honour for those who are no longer with us and to drive hope and support for those affected by cancer,” he said.
“We are committed to supporting initiatives that address the challenges faced by our communities.
“The Big Walk for Cancer resonates deeply with our employees and their families, who participate in record numbers each year.”
CHOC East London plans to use the funds raised to upgrade its kitchens and cold storage facilities, which will allow the charity to accept large food donations which at present cannot be accommodated.
The CHOC House provides families with a place to stay during treatment, which helps reduce their financial burden.
“At the heart of any home is the kitchen — a place where many experiences are shared and nutritious meals are prepared,” CHOC chief executive Hedley Lewis said.
“Proper nutrition helps children cope with the side effects of cancer treatment and prevents malnutrition and infections.”
The two hospice beneficiaries will use the funds raised to expand their services into the rural areas around the Buffalo City Metro and Nelson Mandela Bay.
The walk will take place on October 26, with starting points in Gqeberha, East London and George and virtual participation nationwide.
Entries are now open via www.algoafm.co.za.
Lace up and step out to fight cancer
Image: SUPPLIED
