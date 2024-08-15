Grey pupil comes second in national reading competition

The second best grade 6 reader in SA lives in Gqeberha and his name is Ridge Lawson.
The Grey Junior School pupil participated in the final round of the national Reading Riot competition recently held in Pretoria.
Ridge, 12, said the competition was about testing your ability to read fast and how you comprehend the text.
“All the schools could enter.
“The aim of the competition was to find the best grade 6 reader in SA.
“The grade 6s at Grey competed during our English lessons.
“We used the Reading Riot app on our iPads,” Ridge said.
“I was the only boy from my school who made it to the finals.
“There were three participants from each province who made it into the third and final round of the competition so I went with two others who came from different schools in the Eastern Cape.
“The final round of the competition was held at The University of Pretoria.
“I couldn’t decide who to take with me, so I flipped a coin — my dad won!
“We all arrived at the university and after receiving a lecture we had a maximum time limit of 15 minutes to compete on the app by reading the text, comprehending it and answering the questions.
“An AI system was then used to assess the speed and ability to comprehend the text of each participant.
“I felt excited and proud that I came second overall.
“Reading is definitely important.
“It really has improved my life.
“It has helped my understanding of so many things.”
When he doesn’t have his nose buried in a book, Ridge is playing soccer.
The Old Grey soccer star said: “My interests are football, football and football.
“I also enjoy hockey and reading.
“When I’m not playing football, I’m usually watching it or reading about it.”
Ridge’s mom, Michelle Lawson, said they were proud of him and that he had always loved reading.
“Any time, any place he would read.
“Whether he is upside down or hovering on a hoverboard, Ridge will find a way to read.
“Many a night, he reads long after we have all gone to bed!
“It’s hard to tell your child to stop reading but it happens often in our house,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
Grey pupil comes second in national reading competition
Image: supplied
