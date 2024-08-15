News

‘Gatvol’ teachers put down their chalk

Disrespectful pupils, vandalism the final straw at Bonzai School in Sydenham

By Brandon Nel and Nomazima Nkosi - 15 August 2024

Fed up with the unruly behaviour of children and regular acts of vandalism at Bonzai School in Sydenham, desperate teachers downed tools in a last-ditch effort to regain control of the situation.

However, the temporary closure of the school left the parents of more than 400 children in a state of uncertainty well into the third term. ..

