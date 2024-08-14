Women to be celebrated at Nelson Mandela Bay arts festival
The power and prowess of some of the province’s most talented female performers will be celebrated later in August during the upcoming Women in Arts Manyano 2024 Festival.
The festival, now entering its eighth run, aims to provide a platform to female performers to tell compelling stories through a variety of art forms...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.