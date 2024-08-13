Team SA doesn't reflect diversity: EFF wants Gayton McKenzie to intervene

After Team SA's participation in the 2024 Olympics in France, where it secured six medals and placed 44th in the medal standings, the EFF has criticised the “lack of racial representation” in the team.
“While we celebrate Team SA's victories, we must be aware that harsh realities continue to plague South African sports. The lack of transformation across many sporting codes remains a stark reminder of the ANC government's failure to undo the systemic inequalities,” the EFF said in a statement.
“Thirty years after the oppressive apartheid government denied Africans equal rights, the racial demographics of Team SA do not reflect our nation's diversity. This highlights the fact that access to sports, like so many other areas of our society, is still largely determined by race and class. The government has failed to dismantle the entrenched barriers that prevent the majority of our people from participating in and excelling in sports.”
The EFF urged the sports department to develop sports in black areas so more black people participate in the Olympics.
“The continuous economic marginalisation of blacks, and Africans in particular, means that the majority of South Africans are excluded from sports that require expensive training and equipment. The exclusion is not just a reflection of economic inequalities but is also a deliberate perpetuation of racial exclusion in sports.
“The ministry of sports, arts, and culture has failed to focus on the fundamental barriers that exist for black children to achieve sporting excellence. Instead of eradicating these barriers, the department is a corrupt entity for the politically connected and is infamous for issuing condolences.”
The party demanded action from sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie to address its concerns.
“We call on the minister to use the same energy that is misdirected on social media hype and instead focus on dismantling the systemic barriers that prevent the majority of our people from accessing and excelling in sports.”
While the EFF was aggrieved, McKenzie was happy about Team SA.
“I salute all Olympians. Making it there is a huge milestone. Competing against people with 20 times your budget and preparation time and still doubling your Tokyo medal tally is an even bigger achievement.
“We will have no excuse in 2028. The preparation is starting now, in earnest,” McKenzie said.
Image: Official team RSA/ Instagram
