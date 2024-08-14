Sanccob unveils new seabird facility

With multiple waterfalls and a sparkling pool, cosy spots to nest, mosquito netting and more space for residents and visitors, the new Isuzu-funded Sanccob Cape Recife facility is a home from home for hard-pressed seabirds.
The new facility is the latest project to have flowed from the six-year relationship between the motor corporation and Gqeberha’s much-loved Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob).
On a guided tour of the large enclosure, Sanccob Cape Recife rehabilitator Bernadette Payne said it would be used to house the current crop of “home pen” birds — 45 African penguins and one Cape gannet — which could not be released.
This was because they had either been born in captivity, and would be unable to fend for themselves in the wild, or because they were too badly injured, despite having been nursed back to health.
“The aim was to try to recreate their natural environment and thereby give them maximum enrichment and stimulation,” Payne said.
“These birds are a key part of our visitor and school education programmes and we need to do the best possible for them.
“So with the existing pool there are now rocks, ramps and trees and several waterfalls where before there was only one which did not flow very well.
“We have also replaced the old inappropriate-looking fibreglass nests with ones made out of artificial rock, and they have installed a micro-sprinkler system to keep the birds cool on hot summer days.”
Payne said the use of shade cloth to enclose the new home pen, which is about four times larger, was another important part of the project.
“The birds can contract avian malaria from mosquitos and the netting they have installed will keep the mozzies away.”
She said the tier of raised seating was still in place opposite the pool.
“But the adjusted layout and extra space allow visitors to move through the home pen and to be able to have a good look at the birds, wherever they are.”
Sanccob rescues and rehabilitates various kinds of seabirds including cormorants and Cape gannets, but its main focus is the African penguin, which is critically endangered.
The species, which is endemic to SA and Namibia, has decreased from more than a million breeding pairs to about 10,000 pairs over the last century, and a key surviving population lives in Algoa Bay on Bird and St Croix islands.
Threats to the penguins’ survival include over-fishing, underwater noise from shipping traffic and other human activity, pollution and degradation of suitable nesting habitat.
Former fisheries and environment minister Barbara Creecy said a year ago that with the current rate of decline, if the situation did not change the species would be extinct by 2035.
Sanccob unveils new seabird facility
With help from Isuzu, conservation foundation’s Cape Recife centre creates fun and comfy new home pen
Image: WERNER HILLS
With multiple waterfalls and a sparkling pool, cosy spots to nest, mosquito netting and more space for residents and visitors, the new Isuzu-funded Sanccob Cape Recife facility is a home from home for hard-pressed seabirds.
The new facility is the latest project to have flowed from the six-year relationship between the motor corporation and Gqeberha’s much-loved Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob).
On a guided tour of the large enclosure, Sanccob Cape Recife rehabilitator Bernadette Payne said it would be used to house the current crop of “home pen” birds — 45 African penguins and one Cape gannet — which could not be released.
This was because they had either been born in captivity, and would be unable to fend for themselves in the wild, or because they were too badly injured, despite having been nursed back to health.
“The aim was to try to recreate their natural environment and thereby give them maximum enrichment and stimulation,” Payne said.
“These birds are a key part of our visitor and school education programmes and we need to do the best possible for them.
“So with the existing pool there are now rocks, ramps and trees and several waterfalls where before there was only one which did not flow very well.
“We have also replaced the old inappropriate-looking fibreglass nests with ones made out of artificial rock, and they have installed a micro-sprinkler system to keep the birds cool on hot summer days.”
Payne said the use of shade cloth to enclose the new home pen, which is about four times larger, was another important part of the project.
“The birds can contract avian malaria from mosquitos and the netting they have installed will keep the mozzies away.”
She said the tier of raised seating was still in place opposite the pool.
“But the adjusted layout and extra space allow visitors to move through the home pen and to be able to have a good look at the birds, wherever they are.”
Sanccob rescues and rehabilitates various kinds of seabirds including cormorants and Cape gannets, but its main focus is the African penguin, which is critically endangered.
The species, which is endemic to SA and Namibia, has decreased from more than a million breeding pairs to about 10,000 pairs over the last century, and a key surviving population lives in Algoa Bay on Bird and St Croix islands.
Threats to the penguins’ survival include over-fishing, underwater noise from shipping traffic and other human activity, pollution and degradation of suitable nesting habitat.
Former fisheries and environment minister Barbara Creecy said a year ago that with the current rate of decline, if the situation did not change the species would be extinct by 2035.
Image: WERNER HILLS
Isuzu corporate communications senior manager Sharne Woods said the company’s relationship with Sanccob dated back to 2018 when an injured gannet somehow found its way onto its Struandale property in Gqeberha’s industrial heartland.
“We put through a call to Sanccob and they came straight away and rescued the bird and ever since then we’ve maintained strong ties.”
She said Japan-headquartered Isuzu was delighted to have funded the latest project, which was valued at R400,000.
“One of our core pillars is sustainability and related to that we are working hard to protect biodiversity and reduce our impact on the environment.
“We use the ocean to ship in our vehicles and to that degree we bear some responsibility for the challenges facing the African penguin and other seabirds, so we are honoured to be involved here.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News