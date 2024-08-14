Road upgrades get motorists hot under the collar
Frustration at slow progress and ‘shoddy workmanship’ on 17th Avenue extensions
Motorists in Gqeberha are fuming over the 17th Avenue road extension in Walmer Downs, dragging on 10 months longer than scheduled and resulting in poorly designed speed humps, pedestrian crossings and single-lane sections causing severe congestion during peak hours.
The long-awaited upgrades, which were meant to ease traffic flow, have instead become a source of daily frustration...
