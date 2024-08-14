Two suspects are under police guard at the Livingstone Hospital following a suspected home invasion in Richmond Hill on Tuesday night.
Richmond Hill resident, 73, hospitalises two house breaking suspects
Image: GARETH WILSON
Two suspects are under police guard at the Livingstone Hospital following a suspected home invasion in Richmond Hill on Tuesday night.
The suspects were allegedly shot by the Lutman Street homeowner at about 8.40pm, who was alerted of their presence when they tried to gain entry through a bedroom window.
“The 73-year-old complainant was sleeping when he heard a noise that woke him up.
“The complainant had his firearm with him and went to investigate,” police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.
“As he entered the passage way, he reportedly noticed three unidentified men inside the house and fired two shots.
“Two suspects were wounded and one suspect fled from the scene.”
Janse van Rensburg said private security operatives and Metro Police officials responded to the scene, and the two wounded suspects, aged 31 and 37, were apprehended.
“It was later establish that the suspects gained entrance to the property by removing a window at the front bedroom,” she said.
Nothing was missing from the property and the complainant did not sustain any injuries during the incident.
The wounded suspects were taken to hospital for treatment and are under police guard.
A case of housebreaking and two charges of attempted murder are under investigation.
