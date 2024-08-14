‘Our kids were forced to lick food from floor at school’
Irate parents demand answers over allegations against Herbert Hurd grade 1 teacher
Parents of grade 1 pupils at Herbert Hurd Primary School are in an uproar over allegations that a teacher had forced some of the children to lick up food that had spilt on the classroom floor.
Though the Gqeberha teacher was given a final written warning on Tuesday, the parents believe it is a mere slap on the wrist as their kids will continue to be taught by the same teacher...
