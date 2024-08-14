Nelson Mandela Bay school includes Muslim attire in uniform policy
Move aimed at promoting inclusivity, equality and understanding, says Dietrich Primary principal
Dietrich Primary School has opted to skip the small steps and take a major leap for the concept of inclusivity by incorporating Islamic attire into their school uniform policy.
The implementation of the progress policy comes after the Schauderville school reviewed its policy earlier in 2024 due to its growing enrolment of Muslim pupils. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.