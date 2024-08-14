Marching drill competition drums up excitement
Dozens of pupils to descend on Gelvandale Stadium for provincial contest
The ninth annual Provincial Schools Marching Drill Competition is drumming up excitement as dozens of pupils from across SA are expected to descend on the Friendly City to compete for the title.
Nonprofit company Go Big Community Development, has again taken the lead in organising the two-day competition that will take place at the weekend at the Gelvandale Stadium...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.