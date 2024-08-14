News

Marching drill competition drums up excitement

Dozens of pupils to descend on Gelvandale Stadium for provincial contest

By Tremaine van Aardt - 14 August 2024

The ninth annual Provincial Schools Marching Drill Competition is drumming up excitement as dozens of pupils from across SA are expected to descend on the Friendly City to compete for the title.

Nonprofit company Go Big Community Development, has again taken the lead in organising the two-day competition that will take place at the weekend at the Gelvandale Stadium...

