GBVF case back on roll, internal probe into police conduct opened

A case stemming from a gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) incident in Vosman, near Witbank in Mpumalanga, on August 4 has been re-enrolled after it was struck off the court roll, police have confirmed.
The victim is a 38-year-old woman who was attacked and stabbed multiple times, allegedly by her sister's partner, aged 42.
Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened by the woman and led to the arrest of the man last week Wednesday.
However, the case was struck off from the court roll and the suspect had to be released.
Mdhluli said that since then, the investigation team has been working in collaboration with prosecutors to get the case back to court for prosecution, and that goal has been achieved.
He confirmed that the suspect is expected to appear at Emalahleni magistrate's court on September 6.
“There are also allegations that came to the attention of the SAPS regarding a delay by members in immediately opening the case upon attending the said incident on that day. GBVF incidents are regarded as serious, and the SAPS remains committed to responding promptly and effectively to all reports of such incidents,” Mdhuli said.
He said police have a critical role to play in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of victims; hence, the police management decided to conduct an internal investigation into the conduct of the police when the victim tried to open a case.
“The SAPS is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability in its interactions with members of the public, especially in cases involving GBVF. Any deviation from these standards will not be tolerated, and appropriate action will be taken,” he said.
The acting provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Maj-Gen Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi, has encouraged members of the public to work hand-in-hand with the state organs assigned to the case and refrain from interfering.
“We plead with members of the society to allow the team space to do due diligence on this case without any distraction. We understand, though, that this is a sensitive issue which is being attended to by the relevant stakeholders.
“The team is working collaboratively and professionally to do the correct thing. We do not want a situation that will derail the team unnecessarily, thereby opening loopholes for the suspect to walk free,” Mkhwanazi said.
