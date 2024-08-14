East Cape records slight drop in unemployment rate
The Eastern Cape recorded a slight decrease in its unemployment rate, with 25,000 jobs created in the second quarter of 2024.
The unemployment rate dropped to 41% in the second quarter compared with the first quarter where it was 42.4%, a 1.4 percentage point decrease...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.