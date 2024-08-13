Build One South Africa (Bosa) has launched a petition for the public to have access to South Africa’s national register of sexual offenders (NRSO).
The petition has already gathered 3,911 signatures, reflecting widespread support for greater transparency in combating gender-based violence.
Bosa deputy leader Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster underscored the importance of this initiative by referring to the tragic death of Uyinene Mrwetyana.
“You mentioned Uyinene. You know Uyinene’s name, but do you know the name of her perpetrator? Chances are [you do] not,” she said.
“Many South Africans will remember Uyinene’s name, but not that of the perpetrator,” she added.
Hlazo-Webster further illustrated the potential danger of not knowing who sexual offenders are by saying, “I could meet Uyinene’s perpetrator. I could hire or work with him. I could have an intimate relationship with him and not know who he is.”
In the 2022/23 financial year, nearly 53,500 South Africans reported falling victim to a sexual crime. Of those, about 80% said they were raped, while almost 7,500 disclosed they were sexually assaulted.
In the last decade, the total number of sexual offences peaked in 2012/13 at about 60,900 cases.
Bosa calls for public access to national register of SA sex offenders
Bosa has criticised the current system for accessing the NRSO, which requires the person doing so to pay R150 and wait for at least six weeks.
“This practice discourages transparency and inhibits the naming and shaming of sexual offenders — a necessary step towards accountability,” Bosa explained.
The organisation believes that making the NRSO public and user-friendly is essential for community safety.
“We believe that easy access to such information is crucial for the security and wellbeing of our communities, particularly the most vulnerable among us,” the party emphasised.
Bosa asserts that public access to the NRSO would be an important deterrent to sexual offenders and those who commit gender-based violence.
“Making the NRSO public will be a important step towards deterring sexual offenders who abuse women and holding them accountable,” it said.
Increased transparency would also promote community vigilance, assisting the broader fight against sexual abuse.
Bosa encouraged everyone who valued truth, justice and community safety to support its cause.
“Let’s demand public and easy access to the NRSO,” the party urged.
