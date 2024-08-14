News

Bitou mayor to face motion of no confidence

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 14 August 2024

Six months after being sworn in as mayor of the Bitou municipality, Claude Terblanche is facing a call for his removal.

The DA, Active United Front (AUF) and Ikhwezi Political Movement (IPM) have signed and submitted a motion of no confidence against the mayor...

