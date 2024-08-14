Bitou mayor to face motion of no confidence
Six months after being sworn in as mayor of the Bitou municipality, Claude Terblanche is facing a call for his removal.
The DA, Active United Front (AUF) and Ikhwezi Political Movement (IPM) have signed and submitted a motion of no confidence against the mayor...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.