Big wind bashes Eastern Cape coast

Big winds pummelled the Eastern Cape coast on Wednesday flattening trees, damaging infrastructure and whipping up the ocean swell.
According to a SA Weather Service forecast report, the province was buffeted by level six winds which blew through and left their mark in Gqeberha.
“Winds resulting in damage to settlements and coastal infrastructure, dangerous driving conditions and disruptions in ports are expected along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and Port Edward.
“This includes in Kouga Local Municipality, Nelson Mandela Bay metro, Ndlambe Local Municipality and Ngqushwa Local Municipality.
“An intense cold front is expected to pass through the province [on Wednesday].
“Due to how deep the low associated with the cold front will be, gale force winds of 35 to 45 knots (66 to 90km/h) with gusts of 50 to 60 knots (100 to 129km/h) are expected.
“Due to these gale force winds persisting for such a long time, significant impacts are expected.”
The report said the winds would probably lead to disruption of roads due to flying and falling objects.
“There will also be difficult and dangerous driving conditions and possible accidents due to cross winds, and prolonged disruption to power supply and communication systems.
“The public are advised to make sure structures are tied down properly and loose objects are secured.
“Avoid travelling altogether or drive at low speeds. Remain indoors if possible.
“Vessels are advised to stay away from the open sea and to seek the shelter of a harbour. In the harbour, moor the boats properly with ample fenders.”
On Wednesday, a tree was blown down in Linton Grange in Gqeberha, damaging power lines.
And at King’s Beach the hard-core open water swimmers had to restrict their dip to a few hundred metres.
Weather Guru Garth Sampson said on Wednesday the westerly gale had begun on Tuesday evening and had increased through the night.
“The strongest winds were out at sea and along the coast.
“Here in the western suburbs we had our hardest gust of 57km/h at about 10.15 this morning and the average is about 30km/ h. So it’s far from any records.
“PE has always had big winds and in fact we have not had a record for ages.
“The bigger concern in my view is the lack of rain.
“We were well below average in July, we’re heading the same way in August and the rainfall forecast for the rest of the year is not looking good.”
