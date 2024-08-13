Young survivor's generosity brings smiles
Big-hearted Hannah Versluis, 11, raises funds to provide care packages for little patients’ families
Born with a soft cleft palate and later diagnosed with autism, an 11-year-old Gqeberha girl has overcome her own battles with grace by focusing her energy on helping others.
When Hannah Versluis was nine-months-old, she had reconstructive surgery to fix her cleft palate — a birth condition which occurs when the roof of the mouth, or palate, does not form properly in the womb...
