News

WATCH LIVE | Magashule's former PA Moroadi Cholota back in the dock

By TimesLIVE - 13 August 2024

Courtesy of SABC

The former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule is on Tuesday appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.

Moroadi Cholota made her first appearance in court on Monday when she pleaded not guilty to corruption charges.

She was extradited from the US last Thursday and joins her former boss and several Free State government officials accused of being embroiled in a corrupt scheme involving a R255m tender awarded to corruption-accused businessman Edwin Sodi as accused number 17. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Pastor Mboro's church set alight
Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...

Most Read