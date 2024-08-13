VW Community Trust steps in to support Nelson Mandela Bay NPOs
The manufacturers of the “People's Car” are proving that their focus on community is more than just a catchphrase after donating hundreds of thousands of rand to several registered nonprofit organisations in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The Volkswagen Community Trust has announced the disbursement of R800,000 in funding to several NPOs to cover a range of initiatives including youth development, sports and social support programmes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.