Upgraded taxi rank promises easier access for Baywest staff and patrons
What do a taxi rank and a racetrack have in common? Both have found a new home in Baywest Mall.
And while the wheels are in motion for the highly anticipated launch of a 3,000m² Algoa Grand Prix entertainment area in September, the convenience of the new taxi rank is already being enjoyed by the mall’s staff and patrons...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.