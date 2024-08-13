News

Upgraded taxi rank promises easier access for Baywest staff and patrons

By Herald Reporter - 13 August 2024

What do a taxi rank and a racetrack have in common? Both have found a new home in Baywest Mall.

And while the wheels are in motion for the highly anticipated launch of a 3,000m² Algoa Grand Prix entertainment area in September, the convenience of the new taxi rank is already being enjoyed by the mall’s staff and patrons...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Pastor Mboro's church set alight
Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...

Most Read