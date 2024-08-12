Three siblings die tragically at school while a grade 8 pupil dies after allegedly ingesting rat poison

Gauteng police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of three siblings from Evaton Primary School in Sebokeng and of a grade 8 pupil from Tsakane Secondary School on Monday.
According to the Gauteng department of education, the tragic incident of the death of three siblings unfolded at about 8am on Monday when a grade 4 class teacher brought a an ill boy to the sick bay.
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said despite immediate assistance, the pupil was unresponsive.
“Emergency services and the pupil’s mother were swiftly called,” Mabona said.
In a distressing turn of events, Mabona said the pupil's sister, a grade 3 pupil, was also brought to the sick bay and mentioned that they had eaten pap, milk and biscuits at home.
The pupil soon also became unresponsive and a third sibling, a grade 5 girl, was also found to be unresponsive.
Mabona said the three pupils were rushed to a nearby clinic where they were declared dead.
In a separate incident, a grade 8 pupil from Tsakane Secondary School in Ekurhuleni died on Monday after allegedly ingesting rat poison.
According to reports, the incident took place during school hours when two grade 8 girls allegedly ingested rat poison on the school premises.
Mabona said one of the pupils collapsed and had to be carried to the school’s administration block, while the other, though visibly weak, managed to walk there.
“Emergency services and the pupil’s parents were immediately contacted. Sadly, one of the learners was declared dead on school premises, while the other was rushed to a local medical facility for urgent care.”
Reacting to the tragic incidents, Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said: “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of these young lives.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, and school communities affected by these devastating incidents. Our psychosocial support team will be dispatched to provide necessary support to everyone involved during this difficult time.”
Chiloane encouraged pupils to seek help from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) by calling their 24-hour helpline on 0800 68 78 88 if they are struggling or feeling overwhelmed, rather than turning to such tragic actions.
Mabona said SADAG would offer targeted support for pupils, including sessions for grade 12 students as they prepare for their preliminary examinations.
“These sessions will cover critical topics such as managing exam stress, effective relaxation techniques and ways parents can support their teenagers during this demanding period. The first session will be broadcast live on their Instagram page (@sadag_official) on Tuesday,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Three siblings die tragically at school while a grade 8 pupil dies after allegedly ingesting rat poison
One of the pupils had told teachers that they had eaten pap, milk and biscuits at home.
Reporter
Image: 123RF
Gauteng police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of three siblings from Evaton Primary School in Sebokeng and of a grade 8 pupil from Tsakane Secondary School on Monday.
According to the Gauteng department of education, the tragic incident of the death of three siblings unfolded at about 8am on Monday when a grade 4 class teacher brought a an ill boy to the sick bay.
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said despite immediate assistance, the pupil was unresponsive.
“Emergency services and the pupil’s mother were swiftly called,” Mabona said.
In a distressing turn of events, Mabona said the pupil's sister, a grade 3 pupil, was also brought to the sick bay and mentioned that they had eaten pap, milk and biscuits at home.
The pupil soon also became unresponsive and a third sibling, a grade 5 girl, was also found to be unresponsive.
Mabona said the three pupils were rushed to a nearby clinic where they were declared dead.
In a separate incident, a grade 8 pupil from Tsakane Secondary School in Ekurhuleni died on Monday after allegedly ingesting rat poison.
According to reports, the incident took place during school hours when two grade 8 girls allegedly ingested rat poison on the school premises.
Mabona said one of the pupils collapsed and had to be carried to the school’s administration block, while the other, though visibly weak, managed to walk there.
“Emergency services and the pupil’s parents were immediately contacted. Sadly, one of the learners was declared dead on school premises, while the other was rushed to a local medical facility for urgent care.”
Reacting to the tragic incidents, Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said: “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of these young lives.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, and school communities affected by these devastating incidents. Our psychosocial support team will be dispatched to provide necessary support to everyone involved during this difficult time.”
Chiloane encouraged pupils to seek help from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) by calling their 24-hour helpline on 0800 68 78 88 if they are struggling or feeling overwhelmed, rather than turning to such tragic actions.
Mabona said SADAG would offer targeted support for pupils, including sessions for grade 12 students as they prepare for their preliminary examinations.
“These sessions will cover critical topics such as managing exam stress, effective relaxation techniques and ways parents can support their teenagers during this demanding period. The first session will be broadcast live on their Instagram page (@sadag_official) on Tuesday,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News