Suspects accused of robbing German tourist are alleged members of the 28s gang

The four men arrested in connection with the robbery of German tourist Nick Frischke, who vanished on February 15 2023, are alleged members of the 28s gang.
Ishaam Fischer, Melvin Geunantin, Vanroy Petersen and Carlo Geunantin appeared in the Wynberg regional court on Monday for trial facing numerous charges including performing acts aimed at bringing a pattern of criminal activity, four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, housebreaking, three counts of illegal possession of firearms and a count of illegal possession of ammunition.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said charges against the fifth person who was arrested with them, Jason Abrahams, were withdrawn on September 21 2023, as “there was no evidence linking him to the case”.
The court was expected to begin hearing the case and pleas from the accused, but attorney Kyle Petersen, who represents all four accused, said preliminary issues had to be finalised and he needed time to consult with his clients.
Frischke went missing after he was last seen on the Kabonkelberg hiking trail in Hout Bay where he was robbed of his cellphone, backpack and credit card. The state presented a summary of facts that will form part of the charge sheet, which states that the accused are alleged members of the 28s gang.
“The 28 gang is an informal organisation or grouping and originates from prison. The members and/or persons who associate with this gang, individually or combined, are involved, or became involved, in a pattern of crime,” said the state.
“The gang operates in Salamander Street, Kaptein Street and other areas within the Hangberg, Hout Bay area. The membership of the '28s' gang is, however, not limited to Hout Bay only but spread all over the Western Cape.
“The accused possessed the firearms collectively to contribute towards a pattern of criminal gang activity. They all were arrested within the area of operation of the 28s.”
The state alleges that the accused’s objective as a gang is that they unlawfully and intentionally performed acts which contributed to the pattern of criminal gang activity. The court documents state that Frischke’s cellphone was recovered in the possession of Melvin’s stepdaughter, while his backpack and credit card were recovered at Carlo’s home. The state said despite an intensive search, Frischke is still missing, but confessions were made.
The case was postponed to August 13.
