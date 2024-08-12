More than 30 foreign nationals arrested for contravention of Immigration Act

Thirty-one foreign nationals were remanded by the Barberton magistrate's court on Monday, after appearing for allegedly contravening the Immigration Act.
Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said on Friday at about 8pm two taxi drivers, a bakkie driver and 38 undocumented Mozambican passengers, aged between 17 and 40, were arrested near Kaapmuiden in Mpumalanga. This was after information was received from Crime Intelligence regarding two taxis transporting undocumented people from Mozambique to Johannesburg.
Sekgotodi said they were arrested on allegations of kidnapping, aiding and abetting, and contravention of the Immigration Act.
She said Kaapmuiden SAPS, the local Criminal Record Centre and border police, followed up on the information and the taxis were spotted, stopped and searched along the N4 near Kaapmuiden.
During the search, 16 women travelling with 10 toddlers, four teenage girls and 15 men were found without proper documentation.
The 15 men appeared in court on Monday and were remanded until August 20 for legal aid representation. The 10 women were also remanded and their case postponed to Tuesday for age determination and legal aid, Sekgotodi said.
She said the cases against the minors were not dealt with pending the availability of a probation officer and a social worker.
