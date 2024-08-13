Gwamanda resigns as Joburg mayor

Embattled Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has submitted his resignation after weeks of negotiations for a new government in the city.
In a statement released by the city on Tuesday, his departure was described as emanating from political engagements that have been largely informed by the new political architecture of governance in the country after the May 29 elections.
Gwamanda, who was the youngest mayor of Johannesburg, said he was humbled by the opportunity to have led the city.
“I am pleased we managed to place good governance on course and that we achieved the best audit outcomes witnessed by the city in years.”
He vowed to continue serving the council, saying he cherishes the experience afforded to him by the government of local unity.
“My story is one I am hopeful will continue to inspire many an African child from our city that against deprivation, isolation, social and political exclusion and with the absence of friends and peers in the corporate and media hierarchy, one can live and rise on the noble cause of changing the conditions of the poor,” he said.
The resignation will be effective from a date to be determined by the council speaker, after which a new executive mayor will be elected by council.
The ANC's regional chairperson and finance MMC Dada Morero is poised to take the reins.
