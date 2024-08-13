Former Miss SA and business exec Peggy-Sue Khumalo to speak at Ladies Breakfast in Nelson Mandela Bay
Seasoned financial services executive and former Miss SA, Peggy-Sue Khumalo, will headline the annual Ladies Breakfast celebrating the achievements of businesswomen in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The 2024 event, hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, will be held at the Running Waters Wedding and Conference Centre on August 30...
