WATCH | Ace Magashule’s former PA Moroadi Cholota appears in court

By TimesLIVE - 12 August 2024

Moroadi Cholota, the former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule, is making her first appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday.

