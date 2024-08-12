News

Suspected kidnapper’s attorney a no show in Kariega court

By Riaan Marais - 12 August 2024

A man accused of multiple kidnappings for ransom in Nelson Mandela Bay cut a lonely figure in the dock of the Kariega magistrate’s court on Monday, when his attorney failed to arrive.

Asked by the court about attorney Zolile Ngqeza’s whereabouts, Mnyamezeli Tete simply shrugged his shoulders and asked the court to postpone his matter so he could contact his lawyer...

