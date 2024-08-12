New turbine a wind-win for Eastern Cape energy project
The first V162-6.2MW wind turbine in Africa now stands atop the Klein Winterhoek mountain range.
The turbine is the first in the R12bn Wolf Wind Farm project which, when completed, will provide 85MW of power to Eskom through a power purchase agreement (PPA) spanning two decades...
