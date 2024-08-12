News

Nelson Mandela Bay kidnapping victim safely reunited with her family

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 12 August 2024

A Nelson Mandela Bay woman’s frightening weeklong ordeal after being held captive by seven armed men ended in tears of relief when she was reunited with her family on the eve of Women’s Day. 

Rajathi Brinda Gnanaraj, a mother of two, was kidnapped by seven men in Deal Party in broad daylight on Friday the previous week...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Pastor Mboro's church set alight
Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...

Most Read