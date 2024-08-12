Nelson Mandela Bay kidnapping victim safely reunited with her family
A Nelson Mandela Bay woman’s frightening weeklong ordeal after being held captive by seven armed men ended in tears of relief when she was reunited with her family on the eve of Women’s Day.
Rajathi Brinda Gnanaraj, a mother of two, was kidnapped by seven men in Deal Party in broad daylight on Friday the previous week...
