Heartbreak for family as gruesome details of murder revealed in court
Two of the accused were known to ‘Baba’ Ningi and considered relatives
Hearing how prominent businessman Lungelo “Baba” Ningi was shot nine times — proving just how desperate the gunmen were to get him out of the picture — reduced a family to tears as the wounds to his chest, abdomen, neck and limbs were discussed in detail.
And while the incident seems like a long time ago for most, for his loved ones, the wounds that had started to heal were once again ripped open in court last week...
