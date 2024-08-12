News

Gunmen storm school award ceremony

By Brandon Nel - 12 August 2024
Four gunmen barged into a school award ceremony and blindly opened fire
A school award ceremony  took a frightening turn at the weekend when gunmen stormed the Motherwell church hosting the event, and blindly opened fire.

The incident occurred in Mhlanga Street, NU12, on Saturday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said four men entered the premises at about 1pm and fired two shots into the ceiling of the building, and then demanded valuables from the attendees.

“They then took 30 cellphones from those present and left the scene with the two vehicles — a VW Polo and a VW Tiguan — which they stole,” he said.

“The two vehicles were left further down the street by the suspects, who also took a laptop, cellphone, and audiovisual equipment out of the VW Polo.

“No persons were injured during the incident.”

Beetge said a case of business robbery was being investigated.

“No arrests have been made and the police investigation is under way.”

