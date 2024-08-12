Foul smell from blocked drains blights Knysna
Drain blockages in central Knysna have left nearby primary school pupils and other residents inhaling the unbearable stench, and the municipality has been accused of ignoring their pleas for assistance.
The situation is so bad that Knysna Primary School pupils are forced to wear gumboots to school to wade through the raw sewage and must then jump over a sinkhole which has formed in front of the school gate in Mortimer Street...
