A 13-year-old boy is presumed to have drowned after the small rowing boat he was in capsized on the Redhouse River at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident occurred at about 10.30am on Saturday.
“The boy was busy using a small rowing boat on the Redhouse River, close to the boat club in Redhouse, when his boat capsized and he disappeared under the water.
“It is presumed that he drowned,” Beetge said.
“Police divers and search and rescue teams were dispatched to conduct a search throughout the weekend and are continuing with their operations today [Monday].”
He said an inquest docket had been opened and was being investigated by the Swartkops police.
This is a developing story.
Divers search for missing teen in Redhouse
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
