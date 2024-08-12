Bodies signed out three years ago found at Gqeberha mortuary
Allegations of an alarming situation at the New Brighton mortuary, where two fridges are bursting at the seams with 80 unclaimed bodies — 13 of which were signed out by officials three years ago and then bizarrely rediscovered at the same morgue — are under investigation.
A delegation of health officials is being sent to the Bay this week to investigate the startling claims. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.