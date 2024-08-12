Blooming brilliant by Friends of Van Stadens
Carefully tended, the partnerships that make up Friends of Van Stadens have flourished, and for the little nonprofit, winning the 2024 The Herald NMU Citizens of the Year Award in the Sustainability Category is the cherry on top.
Friends of Van Stadens (Fovs) co-ordinator Dominick Marshall Smith said the organisation was elated at the news...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.