Ladies take the helm in SA ports on Women’s Day
The old sailors’ myth that women on board a ship brought bad luck was put to bed on Friday when vessels in the Port of Port Elizabeth sported all-women crews to manage operations in the harbour.
As part of the Women’s Day celebrations, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) also welcomed five girls from a local school, interested in a variety of marine careers, to shadow the seafaring ladies as they went about their day-to-day tasks...
