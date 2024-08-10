Bit by bit, pupils wow judges in Micro:bit competition
A noise level detector using Micro:bits to manage noise in the classroom earned six Linkside High School pupils first prize in the British Council and the Eastern Cape education department’s inaugural Micro:bit competition.
The prizegiving was hosted in East London via live stream on Wednesday...
