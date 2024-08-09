Teenage pregnancy concern highlighted in Bhisho legislature
With 94 girls between the ages of 10 and 14 having given birth in Eastern Cape public health facilities so far in 2024, the Bhisho legislature has passed a motion to intensify awareness campaigns on the use of long-term contraceptives.
In addition, 3,961 schoolgirls aged between 15 and 19 gave birth in the same period...
