Legendary jazz musician to wow audience at NMU

Legendary SA jazz saxophonist McCoy Mrubata will headline the vice-chancellor’s Cultural Evening on Saturday at Nelson Mandela University (NMU).
The Cape Town-based Community Philharmonic Orchestra, the Nelson Mandela University Symphony Orchestra and the University’s Jazz Ensemble will provide exquisite musical backing for the event, being held in honour of Women’s Month.
Previously, the annual cultural event was by invitation only, but this year the university is opening the concert to all at no cost.
And jazz fans have a treat in store as Mrubata has played with some of the late, great names in South African jazz, including trumpet legend Hugh Masekela and pianist Moses Molekwa.
He has also worked with international stars such as Wynton Marsalis, and performed locally with Sipho Hotstix Mabuza, Jimmy Dludlu and many more.
“Presented by the faculty of humanities through the department of music and performing arts, the 2024 vice-chancellor’s Cultural Evening will showcase our staff and rising stars among our students,” senior music lecturer David Bester.
“It is a celebration of Women’s Month and our diverse musical heritage.
“The programme will include jazz and contemporary music, including favourites by Mrubata and the likes of Feya Faku, Bheki Mseleku, Mango Groove, Hotep Galeta and Abdullah Ibrahim.
“It will also showcase the diverse talents of Nelson Mandela University’s students and staff.”
There is a strong female presence in the vocal lineup, with vocalists Monique Hellenberg and Shannon-Leigh Botto joining Mrubata.
NMU lecturer in jazz and contemporary voice, Hellenberg is an internationally seasoned and award-winning vocalist with a crystal-clear sound, while Cape Town’s Botto is a multifaceted artist who brings a soulful voice to the party.
Other highlights include the Nelson Mandela University Jazz Ensemble led by John Edwards, and appearances by rising stars Nande Mzaidume, Khanyisile Skade, Kamvelihle Kostile, Mmangaliso Mtshali, and more.
Mzaidume, who recently completed her bachelor of music degree in music and performing arts, and lectures part-time at NMU, is a dynamic singer.
Music student Skade is a versatile and skilful vocalist, songwriter and performer with experience in classical, musical theatre, jazz and contemporary singing.
The Cultural Evening starts at 6pm and will be held in the South Campus Auditorium.
Entry is free, but seating is limited, so booking is essential via Quicket.
Legendary jazz musician to wow audience at NMU
