Extensive wounds suffered by slain businessman draws gasps in high court
There were audible gasps in the Gqeberha high court public gallery as slain businessman Lungelo “Baba” Ningi’s family members heard testimony on the extensive wounds to his body after he was shot nine times.
The Black Business Caucus co-ordinator was one of several businessmen gunned down in 2019 in a series of suspected hit murders believed to be linked to a R22m municipal drain cleaning project...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.