Eastern Cape government wants to collect R6bn in revenue
The Eastern Cape provincial government has set itself a nearly R6bn revenue collection target with four departments identified to make this a reality.
Speaking at the Bhisho legislature on Thursday, finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko announced that the province has set a medium-term target of R5.4bn, based on recommendations from a revenue study...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.