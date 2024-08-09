News

Eastern Cape government wants to collect R6bn in revenue

09 August 2024
Nomazima Nkosi
Senior reporter

The Eastern Cape provincial government has set itself a nearly R6bn revenue collection target with four departments identified to make this a reality.

Speaking at the Bhisho legislature on Thursday, finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko announced that the province has set a medium-term target of R5.4bn, based on recommendations from a revenue study...

