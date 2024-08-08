News

Woman, 20, missing after leaving Bethelsdorp home

By Herald Reporter - 08 August 2024
Joclyne Swarts, 20, left her Bethelsdorp home and has not been seen since
SEEN HER? Joclyne Swarts, 20, left her Bethelsdorp home and has not been seen since
The police are looking for a 20-year-old woman who went missing after leaving her home in Bethelsdorp on July 24.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Joclyne Swarts left her home in Nysschen Way, Extension 29, and has not been seen since.

Her parents reported her missing on August 5.

Beetge said she was last seen wearing a pink jersey, a green long sleeve shirt, pink jeans and dark sandals.

Anyone who can assist the police with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the investigating officer, detective Sergeant Kechia Erasmus, on 072-388-7202 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

