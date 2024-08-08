Robbery ruled out as motive in Nelson Mandela Bay businessman’s murder
Crime scene expert testifies in trial of four men accused of carrying out several suspected hit killings linked to R22m municipal contract
Sixteen spent cartridges were found scattered around the bullet-riddled body of prominent Gqeberha businessman Baba Ningi after he was gunned down outside the Lifa and Mafa Butchery in broad daylight in January 2019.
However, his cellphone, watch, car keys and about R10,000 in cash were left untouched...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.