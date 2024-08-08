Moms to join daughters on runway for Women’s Month
As a special addition to the Little Miss Face of the Bay pageant to be held on Women’s Day, the young contestants will be accompanied on the runway by their mothers.
Twenty-three girls, aged between four and 12, are expected to participate at Baywest Mall tomorrow...
