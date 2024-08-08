Man, 37, nabbed during truck hijacking ordeal

One person has been arrested after a truck driver was hijacked while doing a delivery at a liquor outlet in Sherwood on Thursday.
The SA Police Service Airwing helicopter managed to track down the 37-year-old suspect, leading to his arrest.
According to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge, the hijacking took place in Kei Street at about 8.15am.
“Two unknown armed male suspects approached the truck and forced the two occupants, the driver and a passenger, out of the truck and into a white Toyota Quantum minibus.
“They then drove with the two victims, aged 36 and 39, to Walmer, where they were left in the bushes close to a graveyard.
“The victims alerted Walmer police.”
Beetge said a short while later, at about 9.40am, the SAPS Airwing helicopter was utilised to search for the hijacked truck.
“It was spotted driving on the R334 from Motherwell towards Kariega.
“After circling the truck, it stopped on the side of the road and two male suspects jumped out and fled into very dense bushes on the side of the road.
“Various police members and security officials responded to the backup call, and the 37-year-old suspect was soon spotted by the pilot. The ground forces then zoomed in on him.
“Members of the local neighbourhood watch apprehended the suspect, assisted by members of a security company.”
Beetge said the man was formally arrested by Kariega police members, and a jamming device was found in his possession and confiscated.
The remaining suspect is still at large.
Nelson Mandela Bay district police commander MJ-Gen Vuyisile Ncata expressed his gratitude to the good working relationship between the SAPS and the external role players who took part in the recovery of the truck.
“We will continue to keep a zero tolerance stance towards criminals engaging in violent crimes using firearms as the tools of their trade.
“I also wish for the bonds we have with local securities and neighbourhood watches to be strengthened. Together, we can do more,” he said.
The suspect will appear in court soon.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOCK
