Health department determined to rein in medico-legal claims debt — Capa
After ending the 2023/2024 financial year with accruals totalling R6bn, the Eastern Cape health department plans to address the debt associated with medico-legal claims that continue to cripple its finances.
Delivering her maiden budget and policy speech in Bhisho on Wednesday, health MEC Ntandokazi Capa said the objective was to settle the debt in this financial year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.