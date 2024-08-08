Department to streamline admin for nonprofit organisations
The Eastern Cape social development department will introduce a cutting-edge electronic monitoring and evaluation module to bolster transparency and accountability.
The department will improve access to services and information by automating the nonprofit organisation (NPO) inquiry system for applications and payments...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.