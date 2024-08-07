Women show muscle to qualify as brickmakers
After putting in the hard work and committing to learning a skill in a male-dominated career, two Plettenberg Bay women said they were proud they never gave on up their dream of becoming bricklayers.
Anelisa Nongogo and Nomaphelo Vellem were part of a 60% all-female group to graduate through the Western Cape government’s infrastructure programme aimed at developing the youth and uplifting the skills of the community...
